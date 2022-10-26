Not Available

In a flashback, Ernesto, a young con man, tells us how he got to the edge of a big score: childhood in an orphanage, youthful smash-and-grab burglaries until his partner is caught, then tutelage from Lefty, an aging swindler. After some years of success, they're joined by Federico, the best, a true artist. Things go well until Pilar, a woman from Federico's past, re-enters his life with a proposal to con a golden goose - a swindle that will put them all on easy street. A double-cross may be in the cards. The flashback over, can Ernesto hold his own in the present?