A comical story of a swindler, disguised as a priest, pretending to offer exorcisms for money. A fake priest solicits help from a needy immigrant and they travel the countryside taking advantage of anyone they can find. Eventually, the priest realizes he can make more money by taking his scam to a church. He finds a small local church to offer his services and encounters a woman whom he has conned before. What will he do to not be discovered as a fraud?