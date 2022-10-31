Not Available

With civilization in ruins, man called upon his primal instincts to survive. Hunters and scavengers alike made their way in this savage land. But when the Northern Warlords united, skulls cracked and spirits broke, as they conquered everything in their path. Now, deep in the Outlands, a partisan movement, known as Vox Populi, stands their ground against an enemy bred for battle. After discovering a weakness in the Colonial garrison, Vox Populi comes out of hiding to strike at the heart of the Colonial army. This is a short movie Trilogy, each chaper 15 minutes long.