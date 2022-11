Not Available

Swing Parade of 1946 is musical comedy film. In it the Three Stooges help an aspiring singer, Carol Lawrence (Gale Storm), and a nightclub owner, Danny Warren (Phil Regan), find love. It features dizzy dishwashers Moe, Larry, and Curly, and musical numbers by Connee Boswell and the Louis Jordan and Will Osborne orchestras, including "Stormy Weather" and "Caldonia."