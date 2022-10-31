Swing Shift Maisie

Street-smart Maisie from Brooklyn lands a job at an airplane assembly plant during WWII and falls in love with handsome pilot "Breezy" McLaughlin. Breezy, however, falling in love with and getting engaged to Maisie's conniving roommate Iris, doesn't realize she's using him and it's up to Maisie to convince him.
|Ann Sothern
|Maisie Ravier
|James Craig
|Brian 'Breezy' McLaughlin
|Jean Rogers
|Iris Reed
|Connie Gilchrist
|Maw Lustvogel
|John Qualen
|Horatio Curley
|Kay Medford
|Ann Wilson
