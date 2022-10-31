Not Available

Swing Shift Maisie

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Street-smart Maisie from Brooklyn lands a job at an airplane assembly plant during WWII and falls in love with handsome pilot "Breezy" McLaughlin. Breezy, however, falling in love with and getting engaged to Maisie's conniving roommate Iris, doesn't realize she's using him and it's up to Maisie to convince him.

Cast

Ann SothernMaisie Ravier
James CraigBrian 'Breezy' McLaughlin
Jean RogersIris Reed
Connie GilchristMaw Lustvogel
John QualenHoratio Curley
Kay MedfordAnn Wilson

