Ever youthful Tom Brown once more plays a campus football hero in Swing That Cheer. Undeniably talented on the gridiron, Bob Potter (Brown) is equally undeniably an arrogant pain in the posterior. So swell-headed does Potter become that he can never admit to himself that his blocking-back teammate Larry Royal (Robert Wilcox) is equally reponsible for Bob's success. To teach his pal a lesson, Larry feigns an injury and pulls out of the Big Game, forcing Bob to go it alone.
|Tom Brown
|Bob Potter
|Robert Wilcox
|Larry Royal
|Constance Moore
|Marian Stuart
|Andy Devine
|Doc Saunders
|Samuel S. Hinds
|Coach McGann
|Ernest Truex
|Professor Peabody
View Full Cast >