Not Available

Swing That Cheer

  • Music
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Universal Pictures

Ever youthful Tom Brown once more plays a campus football hero in Swing That Cheer. Undeniably talented on the gridiron, Bob Potter (Brown) is equally undeniably an arrogant pain in the posterior. So swell-headed does Potter become that he can never admit to himself that his blocking-back teammate Larry Royal (Robert Wilcox) is equally reponsible for Bob's success. To teach his pal a lesson, Larry feigns an injury and pulls out of the Big Game, forcing Bob to go it alone.

Cast

Tom BrownBob Potter
Robert WilcoxLarry Royal
Constance MooreMarian Stuart
Andy DevineDoc Saunders
Samuel S. HindsCoach McGann
Ernest TruexProfessor Peabody

View Full Cast >

Images