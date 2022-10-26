1936

Swing Time

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 26th, 1936

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

Lucky is tricked into missing his wedding to Margaret by the other members of Pop's magic and dance act, and has to make $25000 to be allowed to marry her. He and Pop go to New York where they run into Penny, a dancing instructor. She and Lucky form a successful dance partnership, but romance is blighted (till the end of the film at least!) by his old attachment to Margaret and hers for Ricardo, the band leader who won't play for them to dance together.

Cast

Fred AstaireJohn "Lucky" Garnett
Ginger RogersPenelope "Penny" Carrol
Victor MoorePop Cardetti
Helen BroderickMabel Anderson
Eric BloreGordon
Betty FurnessMargaret Watson

