Not Available

Till death do us part… Well, that is certainly not the case for the cast of Private’s Swinging Couples 2! A weekend away with the gorgeous Luna Rival, Francys Belle and Misha Mayfair turns hardcore as these babes share and care alike, swapping husbands as they fulfil their DP and anal fantasies. We even invited a special guest, an old face in the form of Victoria Summers, her hair has changed but the big tits, curves and cock sucking skills are still the same. All star director Disanto out does himself in this hardcore swinging bonanza, do not miss it!