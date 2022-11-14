Not Available

Mitchell, a Vietnam veteran, returns home to Minneapolis with his girlfriend Kathy and intends to write a novel about his war experiences, but is pushed by his overbearing father into a job selling pork bellies at a commodities firm. Quickly promoted to vice president for his work during the day, while writing the novel at night, proves too much for Mitchell; fearing that he has "sold out," he takes off on his motorcycle to "get his head together" early '70s-style. Somehow, schlockmeister Jack H. Harris (producer of THE BLOB) took this film and re-released it as something sexy called SWINGING TEACHER.