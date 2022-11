Not Available

Tells the story of Mr. Softee, a mutant hybrid with an ice cream cone for a head, who was the victim of the anti-miscarriage drug "Nodroppinum" which changed the pregnant mother's child into whatever food she craved at the time (a parody of the Thyladimide scandal from the 60s.) Softee was the head of an ice cream company, until he was forced out of business by the artificial ice cream mafia, led by Don Tofutti.