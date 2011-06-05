2011

Switch

  • Crime
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 5th, 2011

Studio

France 2 Cinéma

In Montreal, the unemployed fashion designer Sophie Malaterre is shown a website, switch.com, where it is possible to switch houses with a stranger for vacation. Sophie seeks an apartment in Paris nearby the Eiffel Tower that belongs to Bénédicte Serteaux and they change apartments. Sophie arrives in Paris on Saturday morning. The next morning, policemen break in the apartment and arrest Sophie while she is having a bath. Detective Damien Forgeat interrogates Sophie believing that she is Bénédicte and she learns that a beheaded body was found in her room and all evidence of her life has been deleted.

Cast

Karine VanasseSophie Malaterre
Mehdi NebbouStéphane Defer
Aurélien RecoingDelors
Karina TestaBénédicte Serteaux
Tricia McAlpinAlice Serteaux
Bruno TodeschiniVerdier

