Not Available

What if your favorite co-worker told you she was going to become a man? What would your response be if a friend from church told you the same thing? Or, what if he was your brother-in-law or she was your aunt? Your best friend from school? Your spouse? Switch: A Community in Transition is a new documentary that explores the impact of a gender transition not on the individual going through transition but on the surrounding community of family, friends, co-workers and others.