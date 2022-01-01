Switchfoot: The Best Yet Live

Not Available

The Best Yet - Live is a live DVD featuring the American rock band, Switchfoot. It was recorded live at the Sommet Center in Nashville, Tennessee on September 21, 2008, during the band's co-headlined Music Builds Tour.[1] The title of the film appears to coincide with the band's greatest hits album of the same name. A CD with just the audio of the concert was available to members of Friends of the Foot, once the previous Friends of the Foot exclusive Best of Bootlegs Vol. 1 was out of print.