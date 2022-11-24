Switching: An Interactive Movie.

Not Available

Frida and Simon are in a relationship, but something has changed where they must make a decision. Can they live without each other or will they fight for intimacy. They find themselves wishing for change, yet that wish stands in the way of their wish to hold on to the past. You are caught in this moment and through your choices you encompass their confusing condition, uniquely determining your own film experience. A trip back to a place in Sweden where they first met? a meeting at a café? two places they consistently rendezvous. Frida's sister schemes. Frida's father returns from USA. A seductive DJ? A waitress that appears to have a connection to them all. Everything seems like a moment? without an ending.