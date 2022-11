Not Available

A portrayal of Futurist artist José de Almada Negreiros, who said: "I wanted others to say of me: 'Look, a man!' The same way they say: 'Look, a dog!' when a dog passes by; or how you say: 'Look, a tree!', when there is a tree. Which means as an entity, without the use of adjectives, only as one whole: A man!"