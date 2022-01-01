1992

Swoon

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 10th, 1992

Studio

Not Available

In a film based on actual events, teenagers Nathan Leopold Jr. (Craig Chester) and Richard Loeb (Daniel Schlachet) share a dangerous sexual bond and an amoral outlook on life. They spend afternoons breaking into storefronts and engaging in petty crimes, until the calculating Nathan ups the ante by kidnapping, and murdering, a young boy. When the body is found, all evidence leads to Nathan and Richard, whose strange relationship makes the case one of the most talked-about trials of the 1920s.

Cast

Craig ChesterNathan Leopold Jr.
Ron VawterState's Attorney Crowe
Michael KirbyDetective Savage
Michael StummDoctor Bowman
Valda Z. DrablaGermaine Reinhardt
Paul ConnorBobby Franks

