Frankie, the skinny, crooning alley-cat, is serenading his fan-pack of female animals late at night, who are swooning off the fence in droves, but the homeowner trying to sleep is not impressed and he belts Frankie with a tomato and chases him away. Frankie's fans are upset and, as retribution for his act, the homeowner is kept awake all night by the singing of the fans.