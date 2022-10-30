Swoosh Inside Nike

CNBC takes you inside Nike for an unprecedented look at this iconic brand's $16-billion empire with a behind-the-scenes look at how Nike designs its famed sneakers. It's the side of Nike you've never seen - from the drawing board to the factory floor to the store shelves. This Original Production features conversations with: Phil Knight, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Charles Barkley, and Tiger Woods. Bonus features include approximately 15 additional minutes of extended interviews with Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Tiger Woods.
