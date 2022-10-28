Not Available

Sword for Truth

  • Animation
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

production reed

Shurannosuke Sakaki is a masterless samurai with a razor-sharp katana and a cold-hearted personality. Whenever you see the mark of two crossed scythes on his back, death is sure to follow. Because of his exceptional swordsmanship, Shurannosuke is hired by the Nakura Clan to rescue Princess Mayu from the Seki Ninja. In this mission, he must use his full potential to survive the Seki Ninja's notorious henchmen.

Cast

Rei SakumaPrincess Mayu
Tesshō GendaMarouji
Yûko MizutaniMio
Ginzo MatsuoKagairo
Kazuhiko KishinoDaizen
Kiyoshi KobayashiNarrator

