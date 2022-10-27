Not Available

Sword in the Moon

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

IM Pictures

A series of high-ranking officials are being systematically eliminated by a sleek assassin and his female assistant, and arrogant master swordsman General Choi (Jo Jae-Hyeon) is charged with putting an end to the carnage. During a previous time of political upheaval, the Clear Wind, Shining Moon martial arts school was caught in the middle and its members ruthlessly slaughtered. Top student Choi swore allegiance to the usurpers and was spared; now, his former friend, Yun (Choi Min-Soo) is exacting vengeance on behalf of the victims.

Cast

Choi Min-sooChoi Ji-hwan
Jo Jae-hyeon Yun Gyu-yeob
Kim Bo-KyeongShi-yeong
Lee Jong-su Jae-deok
Yu Yeong-SuSeo Mu-Kwan
Gi Ju-bongOfficer Jang

