1969

Cinematic kung fu master Cheh Chang directs this epic tale of a Tang Dynasty family. Led by patriarch Li Ke Yung, a powerful warrior in his own right, the family's 13 sons are charged with freeing the capitol city from a rebel leader. Two of the brothers, Shih Ching Szu (Lung Ti) and Li Tsun Hsaio (David Chiang), take the lead, battling enemy forces with their formidable kung fu skills, even as in-fighting threatens to tear the clan apart.