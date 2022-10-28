Not Available

Sword of D'Artagnan

  • Family
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

AVRO

When her grandfather has a car accident, Isabel (11) takes on his search for the sword that has been promised to her ancestor centuries ago by the world famous musketeer D’Artagnan. Assisted by her nephew Rik (12) and friend Jules (13), she will need just as much bravery, loyalty and perseverance as the illustrious musketeer to find his lost sword, to save her grandfather and to reunite her family.

Cast

Joes BrauersJules
Peter Paul MullerRemco
Hannah van LunterenLouise
Leon VoorbergSjef
Raymond ThiryArtagnan
Robert de HoogMonmouth

