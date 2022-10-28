Sword of D'Artagnan

Not Available

When her grandfather has a car accident, Isabel (11) takes on his search for the sword that has been promised to her ancestor centuries ago by the world famous musketeer D’Artagnan. Assisted by her nephew Rik (12) and friend Jules (13), she will need just as much bravery, loyalty and perseverance as the illustrious musketeer to find his lost sword, to save her grandfather and to reunite her family.