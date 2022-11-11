Sword of Destiny

Not Available

Twenty years ago, when the aliens invaded, there was a long-lasting bloody battle in the Central Plains martial arts. In the end, there were only eight people left. Since then, the "eight masters" have become the Taishan Beidou of the entire Central Plains martial arts. The peace of the rivers and lakes has lasted for 20 years. One of the eight masters, "Giant God of War", has been retired to the pastoral, but died in farmland. Then, another monk in the Eighth High School, Zhao Chengfeng, died at home. Six doors were ordered to investigate the case. The six gates are always one of the top eight masters. Ye Wufeng’s disciple, Duan Xiaofeng, boldly inferred that both of them died under their own fame and stunts. In the rivers and lakes, a long-term grandson like the one who was able to cure his people by his own way. Master. The young and energetic Duan Xiaofeng decided to go to Yangzhou alone to investigate the case.