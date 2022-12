Not Available

mmaries The Sword of Liberty The Life and Death of Velu Thambi Dalawa 'The Sword of Liberty, the Life and Death of Velu Thambi Dalawa' uses an unconventional narrative to recap the story of a legend. Marionettes dance in the shadows and spin the chronicle of an extraordinary personality, a man who fought for his homeland, long before the seeds of nationalism were sown in India.