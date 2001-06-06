Rogue agent Gabriel Shear is determined to get his mitts on $9 billion stashed in a secret Drug Enforcement Administration account. He wants the cash to fight terrorism, but lacks the computer skills necessary to hack into the government mainframe. Enter Stanley Jobson, a n'er-do-well encryption expert who can log into anything.
|John Travolta
|Gabriel Shear
|Hugh Jackman
|Stanley Jobson
|Halle Berry
|Ginger Knowles
|Don Cheadle
|Agent J.T. Roberts
|Sam Shepard
|Senator James Reisman
|Vinnie Jones
|Marco
