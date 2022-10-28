1962

Swords of Blood

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 20th, 1962

Studio

Filmsonor

In the 18th century, Louis de Bourguignon is working with the Malichot's gang, but their ways are too 'unethical' for him. He creates his own band, acting under the name of Cartouche, making audacious robberies of the rich people, and even distributing the takings with the poor. Thus, cartouche attracts the people's sympathies, Venus's love, and hate from the Police and Malichot... Cartouche can escape all the traps they set at him - except the entrapments of love. Eventually, he will be saved by a woman, at her own cost.

Cast

Jean-Paul BelmondoLouis-Dominique Bourguignon alias Cartouche
Claudia CardinaleVénus
Jess Hahn... La Douceur
Marcel DalioMalichot
Jean RochefortLa Taupe
Philippe LemaireGaston de Ferrussac

View Full Cast >

Images