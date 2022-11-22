Swords of the Space Ark

Not Available

Sci-fi meets martial arts in this lively chronicle of a warrior pilot who returns to his native planet to find it controlled by a wicked tyrant Captain Kogar. He also finds his family has been slaughtered and so now it is up to him and his pals to kick the heck out of Kogar and return the planet to its rightful rulers. This film was assembled from episodes of the Japanese TV series, Message from Space: Galactic Warriors (which in itself was a spinoff from the feature Message from Space).