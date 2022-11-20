Not Available

By the China Audio Visual, in the studio together to build a positive, gold medal screenwriter, producer is based in Jin Yong's famous novel "Swordsman" on March 24 at the first national 4A-class tourist destination Zhejiang Xiandu boot. Joe Chen unassailable modeling exposure, following Wallace (Linghu), Yuan Shanshan (Ren Yingying), such as modeling exposure, the highly anticipated and controversial Joe Chen (Swordsman) modeling has finally surfaced. In addition, Leung Kar Yan (Feng Qingyang), Han Dong (Tian Boguang), Lv Jiarong (Blue Phoenix), Zhang Tianyang (total no Shi) Dingzhuang Zhao also be exposed April 5