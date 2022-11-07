Not Available

Swordsman And Enchantress

  • Action
  • Adventure

Studio

Shaw Brothers

Asian fans of Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon recognized that its director Ang Lee was actually inspired by director Chu Yuan and novelist Ku Lung's wonderful tales of a "martial art world" where all wushu warriors try to attain the "Deer Sword" and escape from the insidious maze-like "Toy Land." Master kung-fu choreographer Tang Chia leads the king and queen of Shaw's swordplay, Ti Lung and Lily Li, in a fascinating and entertaining adventure of consummate swordmen and sorceresses.

Cast

Ti LungHsiao Shi-yi Lang
Candy Wen Xue-ErLittle Lord
Lily Li Li-LiLady Feng
Lau WingLian Chengbi
Ching LiMrs. Lian/Chen Bijun
Tang ChingSaint Xu Ruzi/Mr Tian

