Sworn Brothers

    Superstar Andy Lau and Cheung Kwok Keung are heroic bloodshed brothers in the riveting triad saga Sworn Brothers! Lau (Andy Lau) is a fast-rising enforcer with the triads, but beneath his "bad" exterior is the sworn brother of Cheung (Cheung Kwok Keung), a Royal Hong Kong Police officer just returned from Scotland Yard. The two men are on opposite sides of the law, but both share a bond that cannot be tarnished, either by years or differing ideologies. Can the brotherhood of these two righteous men set things right in the underworld? Co-starring Tung Piu (Jackie Chan's Police Story films) in a compelling role as a corrupt cop, and loaded with many exciting actions sequences, Sworn Brothers is a standout triad action-drama in a genre already loaded with many similar films. With potent melodrama, and the type of heightened emotions that typify many popular eighties Hong Kong films, Sworn Brothers hits the action-drama bulls-eye in entertaining and bloody style!

    Cast

    		Andy LauLam Ting Yat
    		Cheung Kwok-Keung
    		Peter Yang Kwan
    		Bill Tung
    		Eddy Ko
    		Chin Ka-Lok

