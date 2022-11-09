Not Available

From the director of CANDYMAN and the producers of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY comes a found-footage nightmare of lust, possession, and destruction. Jill's an artist. Ian's a filmmaker. And their love life is off the chain. There's no experience too wild, no dare too dangerous—not even when Jill lets Ian strap her to a gurney in the abandoned hospital they're scoping out for their next art show. But he shouldn't have left her alone. Not even as a joke. Now, Jill's hookup with horror has awakened something in that place. Something with a lust for more than flesh.