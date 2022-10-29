SXSW Comedy With W. Kamau Bell

Not Available

The first ever comedy special filmed at and in partnership with South By Southwest (SXSW). Kamau Bell (CNN'sUnited Shades of America) hosts the show. Featuring sets from Beth Stelling (Jimmy Kimmel Live, @midnight), Nate Bargatze (Maron, @midnight), Iliza Shlesinger (The Tonight Show, Last Comic Standing), Mark Normand (Inside Amy Schumer, Trainwreck), and Matt Braunger (Maron, Garfunkel & Oates), the two-part special also includes comics Todd Glass and Beth Stelling exploring the streets of Austin and bumping into the likes of Jeff Ross, Ron Funches and a number of festival-goers.