Sxxx Durga

Not Available

Anxious Durga and her friend, Kabeer are running away from their village at midnight. On the same night there is a huge festival happening at the village temple where Goddess Durga is being worshipped. Devotees are offering their body and mind to please their Goddess. At the same time the woman, Durga, faces complete darkness of the night on the highway. Some drivers offer help to Durga and Kabeer to reach the railway station. Their journey filled with darkness and agony is mystical. Devi Durga is the Goddess of power but what about the woman Durga who is in the midst of darkness?