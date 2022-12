Not Available

In the small town of Quaint, Bruce Levin (Adam Templar) owns a respectable B&B establishment. Sleeping around with various women behind his wife's back, he does not realise that his actions are soon to catch up with him in the form of a mysterious traveller, Sya (Inna Bagoli). Trying to mend relationships with his deranged mistress Veronica (Rita do Vale Capela) and wife Maria (Maribeth Dixon), he must face the wrath of their interlocking vendettas.