سيدة القاهره

Not Available

The story of the film about a girl left the Egyptian countryside to go to Cairo to search for her brother, who went before her there and when I arrived in Cairo I met a rich man and married him and joined the art area because it is a beautiful voice and good singing and met and became the star of the masses but were not happy with Her marital life is to make relationships outside the marital nest and continue to search for her brother and in the latter find him in bad conditions and try to help him but find him dissatisfied with the work that is done where he was always alienated from them and after a period kills her brother because of the circumstances that prevailed in the country in the seventies and decide to travel and come back To the countryside and leave Face and all the fame that she has.