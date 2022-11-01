Not Available

The story is set in the backdrop of a college that is riven by two groups led by Prithvi (Nitin) and Shashank (Shashank). Though there is nothing malicious between the groups, they just can't see eye to eye on anything. The only thing common between the two are their abiding passion for rugby. Whenever a problem crops between the two, it is usually settled with a bitter scrum on the rugby field. As it happens, the college land falls into the hands of a local dadha Bikshu Yadav (Pradeep Rawat). This is good enough reason for the two groups to forge a common identity and fight for the land. Prithvi and Shashank bury the hatchet and get back the land. This is too much of a bitter pill for the dadha to swallow. And so he dares the students for a rugby match with his own group. What happens in the deciding rugby contest is the interesting denouement of the film. Thrown into this story is the love story between Nitin and Genelia.