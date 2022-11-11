Syeo-teul-kok

Not Available

Eunju and her half-brother Minjae lose their parents in an accident. When his sister suddenly disappears with the inheritance of 100 million won, Minjae drives a long way to the southern region to find her, without knowing that ten-year-old Eunho, Eunju’s baby brother, has sneaked into the car. Beginning with images of the happy faces of the sister and brother within the crowds enjoying the cherry blossoms, the film follows Minjae’s trip, asking one question. Why did his sister leave him and disappear? Minjae wants the money his sister took, but money is not the only reason for his trip. When he finally finds her, he realizes that he now has to live on his own and take care of his younger brother Eunho.