Iiris tries to recover from her difficult separation with Artturi when she unexpectedly meets Anton. The relationship doesn't get a chance to progress far when Iiris' son Niilo suddenly becomes ill. Niilo would only need a small operation, but once the boy enters the operating room, the hospital is subjected to a cyber attack. The power is cut off, the ventilators stop working and all access to patient data is blocked. Nurses have to prioritize whose life is the most valuable.