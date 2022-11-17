Sylvia Kristel: Nu

Not Available

Thirty years ago Sylvia Kristel became world-famous with 'Emmanuelle'. This erotic film was the starting point of a curious career, during which Sylvia acted in more than 50 international film productions, including a short-lived career in Hollywood. A turbulent life followed, in which alcohol and drug addictions formed a recurring theme. Penniless, she now lives in a small two-room apartment in Amsterdam. Last year La Kristel took control of her life: her autobiography Nue was published in France and has already been sold to several countries.