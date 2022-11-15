Symbiofaerietaxiplasm oder die Feen von Hadres

Not Available

Symbiofaerietaxiplasm is an experimental documentary on the beginnings of the radical faerie movement in Austria. It follows the appropriation of a queer subculture that emerged in the 1970s San Francisco gay scene in an contemporary austrian environment. The film team collaborated with the faeries from 2012 to 2014. During that time faeries found their place in Lower Austria, but also invited the international faerie community to the first international Faerie gathering "The Sound of Faeries" in the alps. The film shows the faeries at public events, their faerie shows, everyday live at their sanctuary, their gathering and various ceremonies. It also appropriates their artistic ways to express central issues of the movement in a cooperative manner. Taking the faerie idea of creative- and experimental spaces and their potential for self-development very serious the movie adopts open artistic forms, making experimental use of the cinematic space.