Symbolicus, Vol.1

Not Available

Symbolicus is an experimental anthology project developed by extreme horror maestro Marcus Koch (100 Tears, AGP: Bloodshock). Assigned with nothing more than a symbol, filmmakers were granted full control and creativity to construct absolutely anything they wanted. Spanning over three volumes and consisting of works from 39 different filmmakers from around the world. Symbolicus defies the boundaries of traditional filmmaking, dismissing the concepts of genre or narrative. Delivering a cinematic experience like nothing you have seen before.