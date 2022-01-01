Not Available

Symphonic Fantasies: Music from Square Enix was an award winning symphonic tribute concert held in Cologne, Germany on the September 12, 2009 featuring video game music from Japanese game developer Square Enix. The concert featured symphonic movements based on the Kingdom Hearts series, Secret of Mana, the Chrono series, and the Final Fantasy series. The concert was produced and directed by Thomas Böcker, with arrangements provided by Finnish composer and musician Jonne Valtonen with assistance by Roger Wanamo. The concert was taped and recorded in the Cologne Philharmonic Hall.