Film inspired by Ford's "Cycle of Production" exhibit at the 1939-40 New York World's Fair. At the Rouge plant in Dearborn, Michigan, Ford assembly line employees do their jobs to the accompaniment of an orchestra. "From the earth come materials to be transformed by Ford men, management and machines," begins the narrator as animated purchase orders stream from the corporate headquarters. Puppets transport raw materials to Ford's Rouge plant, where the fantasy switches to live action. The company's 28 millionth car is built to Edwin Ludig's Symphony in F, with "F" standing for Ford.