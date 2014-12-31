Symphony of the Wild

2014

Lesley Hammond - This dazzling wildlife spectacle propels us into the very private world of some of our most endearing critters. Set across a global stage, a parade of four legged talent struts its stuff against the backdrop of some great classical works. A live action 'Fantasia' features mighty whales breaching, charging elephants, the big cats, and dozens of favourites performing with the symphony orchestra. A highly original event which will thrill everyone, particularly those who share a growing concern for the health of the planet. - Pamela Rabe