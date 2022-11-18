Сын призрака

Not Available

"Ghost Son" takes place in South Africa. A married couple Stacey and Mark live on the farm with their black teenage maid. Mark and Stacey love each other deeply. Unfortunately Mark dies in a tragic truck accident.Stacey returns to the farm and decides to remain there since she feels close to Mark.She is also carrying Mark's baby. After delivering the baby Stacey quickly becomes sure that her infant son is possessed by Mark's spirit. The evil force tries to kill Stacey to bring her to Mark.