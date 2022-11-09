Not Available

    'Sync' is made up of sampled images from sex scenes in mainstream and adult films. The formulaic and often derivative nature of the way this subject is interpreted in cinema is emphasised, creating a strong subliminal impression which gradually builds to a state of sensory overload. 'Sync' uses samples as short as single frames edited together to create the impression of motion. The original continuity and narrative in the source material is eliminated, and a new visual choreography emerges.

