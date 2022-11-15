Syndare i sommarsol

Not Available

In the mid-1920s, four young men and women have decided to spend their summer holiday studying together and have rented a wonderful house in the Swedish archipelago. Rationally, they realize that this cohabitation may lead to some of the members being attracted to one another. Thus, in order to avoid unnecessary passions, conflicts, jealousy, grief and enmity, the women sleep in a separate house on the other side of the creek. In spite of believing that they are prepared for anything, and even though they share the task of cooking, their feelings get carried away.