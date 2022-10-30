Syndir feðranna

Not Available

From 1952 until 1972 one hundred and twenty-eight boys were taken from their families at a young age and placed in an institution, run by the state, where they suffered physical, sexual and psychological abuse. A large number of those committed to this institution came into conflict with society and ended up in jails and psychiatric institutions. More than 30 of the 128 boys have ended their lives. In the film, six of the men who were sentenced to the institution as boys, tell their story and how the stay there has influenced all their life. It's an emotional story, told with dignity and reserve.