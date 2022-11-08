Syndrom pustego siodla

Not Available

The film’s hero, Ilyich, cannot understand what’s wrong with him. Ilyich is a for- mer “mole”, an external observation agent in the KGB, then FSB. A skilled instructor. Now he is retired. From loneliness, he continues to watch those who catch his attention and curiosity. The doctor diagnoses him with empty sella syndrome (the syndrome of an empty Turkish Seat), which poses no danger for society... One day new neighbours move in, a young couple of musicians, and Ilyich’s life changes...