It is no coincidence that the film by Anastasia Braiko, Anastasia Veber and Egor Sevastyanov, produced at the St. Petersburg School of New Cinema, has been recognised in festivals like Internationale Kurzfilmtage Oberhausen. Its directors, the collective Art Union Marmelade, have managed to turn the production premises of a student film with non-professional actors into an intelligent, wild and subversive cinematographic device. The initial shot of Syndrome IO shows the congested face of a teenager in the moment that precedes the catharsis of violence. This drive, together with unbridled passionate love, forms a structural dialectic in which the story operates as a laboratory where the narrative code itself is experienced and tested. And while the body allows itself to be carried away by the Machiavellian incitements of a social system that also has the power to deconstruct it, Martynov’s beautiful and disturbing music plays. RAMÓN DEL BUEY